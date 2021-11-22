ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 11 Takeaways: K.C. D Takes Over in Chiefs Win

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Week 11 edition of the Sunday FreakOut, where we react and overreact to everything that happened in...

