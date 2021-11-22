ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles have formula for playoff success

The Eagles recent, season-saving turnaround has been impressive to watch -- but it isn't complicated.

They win at the line of scrimmage. They control the clock. They win the turnover battle. They get smart quarterback play.

It is the formula they used to beat the New Orleans Saints -- and it is the formula they can to not only make the postseason, but to win when they get there.

In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss the Eagles big win over the Saints, the performance of Jalen Hurts, the coaching of Nick Sirianni and the outstanding play from the offensive line.

