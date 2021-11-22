ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When should I thaw my turkey?

By Denise Craig
 8 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Depending on the size of your Thanksgiving turkey, you may be running out of time to thaw it in the refrigerator, which is the safest method, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. For this thawing method, the USDA recommends allowing approximately 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds of bird. […]

