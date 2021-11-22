Noise for Toys event in Bridgeport has metal bands playing for toy donations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Noise for Toys music event will be held at the Music on Main venue in Bridgeport on Dec. 18. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

Six metal bands will be performing; headlining the event is Curses, followed by I, the Oracle, Revision Revised, Messenger Vessel, King of Nothing and Grit.

Curses

Curses

I, the Oracle

I, the Oracle

King of Nothing

King of Nothing

King of Nothing

King of Nothing

Tickets are $10. People who attend are asked to bring a toy for a donation.

The toys will be donated to a local shelter or foster care, their destination has not been decided at this time.

“We really like to take care of each other and help each other especially our communities and local organizations, we just feel that with everything that’s been going on, that having a toy drive or a benefit show to help the younger would just be our part of giving back,” said King of Nothing guitarist, Jeremiah Goff.

Once the cost for the event is covered, the money remaining will be donated to the organization along with the toys.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.