ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Noise for Toys event in Bridgeport has metal bands playing for toy donations

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bg6j4_0d3WDH5Q00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Noise for Toys music event will be held at the Music on Main venue in Bridgeport on Dec. 18. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

Six metal bands will be performing; headlining the event is Curses, followed by I, the Oracle, Revision Revised, Messenger Vessel, King of Nothing and Grit.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDDJx_0d3WDH5Q00
    Curses
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezKWF_0d3WDH5Q00
    Curses
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3voVhe_0d3WDH5Q00
    I, the Oracle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4sX4_0d3WDH5Q00
    I, the Oracle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vO2cP_0d3WDH5Q00
    King of Nothing
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgTlG_0d3WDH5Q00
    King of Nothing
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XTgeW_0d3WDH5Q00
    King of Nothing
  • King of Nothing

Tickets are $10. People who attend are asked to bring a toy for a donation.

The toys will be donated to a local shelter or foster care, their destination has not been decided at this time.

“We really like to take care of each other and help each other especially our communities and local organizations, we just feel that with everything that’s been going on, that having a toy drive or a benefit show to help the younger would just be our part of giving back,” said King of Nothing guitarist, Jeremiah Goff.

Once the cost for the event is covered, the money remaining will be donated to the organization along with the toys.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Society
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Salvation Army Angel Trees are back

Bridgeport, W.Va. – The Salvation Army has a location in the Meadowbrook Mall where they’ve set up their Angel Tree for shoppers to adopt an angel for this holiday season. Families in Harrison county register online if they need help providing Christmas gifts for their children. “The importance for this program is so that Christmas […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toys#Weather#Metal#Nexstar Media Inc
WBOY 12 News

WV’s Christmas City Holiday of Lights opens Thanksgiving Day

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVNS)– West Virginia’s Christmas City Holiday of Lights drive-through exhibit and events kick off Thanksgiving Day. The grand opening is led by the Bluefield Fire Department and Bluefield Police Department. The Holiday of Lights is free, but donations are encouraged. The city is also celebrating its 25th anniversary of the Holiday of Lights. […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy