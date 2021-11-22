WATCH: A bloodied Isaiah Stewart has to be restrained after taking elbow from LeBron James

DETROIT (97.1 The Ticket) -- Tempers flared in Sunday night’s Pistons-Lakers game, to say the least.

Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart came away from a scuffle involving LeBron James with a cut above his eye and a bloodied face.

Stewart had to be restrained by multiple players as he tried to go after James, delaying the game for several minutes.

It all started while Jerami Grant was shooting free throws and James appeared to hit Stewart with an elbow or fist on the box out.

Both Stewart and James were ejected from the game.

Pistons PA announcer Mason could be heard telling the Little Caesars Arena crowd to remain in their seats and refrain from throwing items on the floor.

It wasn't clear if Stewart and James had been trading words throughout the game, but Stewart was absolutely furious after the hit to the face.

There's a strong chance both players see some sort of discipline from the NBA.

