NFL

The WGN Radio Football Podcast: A disastrous day for Matt Nagy and the Bears

By balthimer
 8 days ago

On episode 20, Kevin Powell gives his thoughts on the Bears’ loss to the Ravens at Soldier Field. Then Mark Carman (7:11) joins Kevin to recap the loss and talk about Matt Nagy’s future with the team.

