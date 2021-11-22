The WGN Radio Football Podcast: A disastrous day for Matt Nagy and the Bears
On episode 20, Kevin Powell gives his thoughts on the Bears' loss to the Ravens at Soldier Field. Then Mark Carman (7:11) joins Kevin to recap the loss and talk about Matt Nagy's future with the team.
