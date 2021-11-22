ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline passes for first drawing of Vax-2-School program

By WKBN Staff
WKBN
WKBN
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rztjl_0d3WCtR900

(WKBN) — There’s not much time left to register for the Ohio Vax-2-School giveaway.

The deadline to enter all drawings has passed. The deadline to be eligible for the second drawing (75 $10,000 winners) and the grand prize drawing is Sunday, November 28 at 11:59 p.m. The deadline to enter the grand prize drawing is Wednesday, December 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Ohioans ages 5 to 25 can enter after getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

GOP embraces natural immunity as substitute for vaccines

The state will award 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 scholarships.

They can be used at any Ohio college, university, trade school or career program. People can register online or by phone.

The winners will be announced over a four-day period starting Monday, Nov. 29.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

