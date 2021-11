The Buffalo Bills dropped in this week’s power rankings after their 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts but just how far?. What an ugly performance by the Buffalo Bills this past week against the Indianapolis Colts as they weren’t able to really do anything right on either side of the ball. Josh Allen and the offense struggled to put points on the board due to penalties and turnovers while the defense didn’t put up much of a fight against Jonathan Taylor who ran through them almost with ease.

