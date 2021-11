VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT PROBATE DIVISION, SS. DOCKET NO. 21-PR-06152. IN RE THE ESTATE OF DIANCY TAYLOR ADAMS LATE OF MONTPELIER, VERMONT. To the creditors of the Estate of DIANCY TAYLOR ADAMS, late of MONTPELIER, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four [4] month period.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 5 DAYS AGO