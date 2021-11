The Dow posted its worst drop of 2021 with casino stocks taking a hit Friday as investors feared a new COVID strain will hamper travel, gaming, and the broader economy. But those who monitor gaming are less concerned about any fallout in the U.S., believing it would take much more dire news to have an impact on an industry that’s been resilient with strong revenues during the pandemic. Instead, they said it’s best to take a wait-and-see approach to the impact.

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO