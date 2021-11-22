New Jersey: Betway becomes latest sportsbook to make a deal with the Devils

Faceoffs in the National Hockey League may not be THE most important stat among centers, however more and more teams are paying attention to how important they are. Fans, players and executives alike know that faceoff wins lead to puck possession and the more a team possesses the puck, well the more likely they are to score goals. It’s not a difficult formula to follow, and it’s why every trade deadline, there’s always at least a player or two who gets moved to a contender simply for their ability to win draws. Points may be the premium, but faceoffs help to pay said premium.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO