The Philadelphia 76ers still a face a standoff with NBA All-Star Ben Simmons, who initially sought to be traded by the organization prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. Neither side has caved in and we are over a quarter of the regular season through and Simmons still finds himself not being part of the team in a regular capacity. Meanwhile, there hasn’t been much for meaningful developments on the trade front for the 76ers.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO