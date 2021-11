What happens in Las Vegas, can only happen in Las Vegas—including an unforgettable destination wedding. While we all know Vegas offers world-class nightlife, entertainment and easy access to natural wonders, it's also a timeless wedding destination for a reason. From Las Vegas's unmatched guest services to its sheer number of rooms and venues to choose from, it's clear why they say, "forever happens here." Read on to discover six reasons why Las Vegas is the perfect place for any couple to start their forever, together.

