Shaky ride turning into playoff race for Eagles

By Bob Grotz
Delaware County Daily Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — This isn’t the way the Eagles drew it up. Who plans to lose five of the first seven games, including all of the home dates, then rally to make the season interesting?. But that’s the script the Eagles are working with under Nick Sirianni and his staff,...

Eagles romp Saints to solidify playoff contention

