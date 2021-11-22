ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois is the #10 state with the lowest flu vaccination rates

By Stacker
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DSR0_0d3WBsWD00

(STACKER) — Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. You should not get vaccinated too early, or you may have reduced immunity by the time the flu virus starts circulating in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccine in September or October to prepare for the flu season in the late fall and winter.

Flu vaccines are updated each year to protect you against the viruses in circulation for the upcoming flu season. Vaccines are readily available through places such as health departments, community clinics, and pharmacies. It takes about two weeks after vaccination to produce enough antibodies to the virus to fully protect you against the flu.

To determine the flu vaccination coverage for every state , Stacker consulted the CDC’s Influenza Seasons Vaccination Coverage Trend Report . This source includes six-month coverage estimates based on surveys of residents in each state during flu seasons from 2010-2011 to 2019-2020. States are ranked based on their average vaccination coverage through these ten seasons. Data are as of October 1, 2020. There are no ties; ranks are based on numbers with further decimal points that have been rounded in the story.

Keep reading to see your state’s flu vaccination status during the last decade.

Illinois by the numbers

  • Average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20: 42.8%
    • 6.7% below national average
  • Season with the best coverage: 2019-20 (52.2%)
  • Season with the worst coverage: 2011-12 (37.3%)

This year, the Illinois Department of Health and local health departments across the state are asking residents to roll their #SleeveUp, and get their flu vaccine . Residents can show their support by following the #SleeveUp hashtag on social media and letting others know they did their part to #FightFlu.

Almost anyone over 6 months of age can get a flu vaccine, including pregnant women and most people with egg allergies . Flu vaccines are administered either as an intramuscular injection , usually in the upper arm, or as a nasal spray . Vaccines can protect you against three different strains of the flu virus (trivalent vaccines) or four different strains of the virus (quadrivalent vaccines).

The most common side effects of the injectable flu vaccine are soreness at the injection site, muscle aches, and a fever. The side effects of the nasal spray vaccine are the same, and may also include a runny nose.

People over age 65 should get either a high-dose quadrivalent vaccine , which contains four times the flu antigen (the ingredient that prompts your body’s immune response) of the standard quadrivalent vaccine, or an adjuvanted vaccine , which contains an ingredient that prompts a stronger immune response to the virus. In the U.S., both the high-dose vaccine and the adjuvanted vaccine are approved only for people over 65.

States with the highest flu vaccination rates

#1. Rhode Island: 55.9% average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20
#2. South Dakota: 55.2% average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20
#3. Massachusetts: 53.8% average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20

States with the lowest flu vaccination rates

#1. Nevada: 38% average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20
#2. Florida: 38.8% average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20
#3. Idaho: 39.4% average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky has largest child obesity problem in the country, study finds

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A recent study from WalletHub has named Kentucky as the state with highest percent of obese children. The study also found that Kentucky is the fourth highest for overall obesity in the U.S. New findings by the Physical Activity Council suggest a need for more aggressive efforts to combat the issue. According to the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Springtime freezing declared disaster in three Illinois counties

Springfield, IL (WEHT) – Back in May a natural disaster struck two neighboring states, and Illinois was one of them. In light of the disastrous spring freeze that effected farmers, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack issued a natural disaster designation for farmers in seven Wisconsin counties, with three Illinois counties listed as contiguous counties. This means […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Vanderburgh County Health Department offering free syphilis testing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) With increased cases of adult syphilis wreaking havoc across the Tri-State, the Vanderburgh County Health Department is now offering free testing. Increased cases have been reported in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Spencer and Daviess counties. Syphilis is a sexually-transmitted illness that causes serious health problems. The highest at-risk groups for syphilis […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Illinois Vaccines
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana lawmakers delay bill restricting COVID-19 mandates

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor said Wednesday he would extend the state’s public health emergency for another month amid a stalled proposal that would force businesses to grant COVID-19 vaccination requirement exemptions without any questions and block similar immunization rules set by state universities. Lawmakers were set to meet in a special session next week […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccines#Flu Vaccination#Cdc#Fightflu
WEHT/WTVW

New area code for an Illinois region

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – North-central Illinois is going to be getting a new area code soon. The Illinois Commerce Commission is announcing the addition of the 861 area code to counties presently served by the 309 area code. These counties are: Peoria, McLean, Rock Island, Tazewell, Knox, Henry, Woodford, Fulton and McDonough. According to The […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?

(AP) A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy