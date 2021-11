Sir Frank Williams, the Brition who was longest tenured team principal in Formula 1 has died at age 79. Williams Racing confirmed the news on social media Sunday morning. In 2019 Willams marked 50 years as an F1 team boss a career than included ownership of two teams one of which won seven drivers’ title and nine constructors’ championships. Williams’ daughter Claire ran the day-today operations of the team as Deputy Team Principal after he stepped away in 2013, though Frank kept the Team Principal title. The team left the sport earlier this past year after it was sold to an investment group.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO