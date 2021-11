Del Mar’s Bing Crosby Season #8 will come to a sweet close Sunday with a nine-race card topped by the Grade I, $400,000 Matriarch Stakes. Besides the filly and mare grass feature, there also will be the Grade III, $100,000 Cecil B. DeMille Stakes for 2-year-olds. The Matriarch has lured seven for its mile journey, while the DeMille has brought out 11 for its eight furlongs on the green.

DEL MAR, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO