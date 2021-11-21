ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas ex Colt McCoy leads the Cardinals to a 23-13 win over the Seahawks

 8 days ago
Texas legend and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is 2-1 on the season in place of injured starter Kyler Murray. McCoy led the Cardinals to a 23-13 victory over division rival Seattle in Week 11.

McCoy’s play in place of Murray has kept the Cardinals atop the highly competitive NFC West race.

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury believed bringing in one of the better backups in the league would pay dividends, and he was correct.

The Cardinals opened the game with a 16-play, 72-yard touchdown drive. McCoy capped the drive with a slick shovel pass to tight end Zach Ertz.

Late in the fourth quarter, McCoy picked up a key third down with his legs. That play kept Seattle from getting the ball back and helped the Cardinals ice the game.

The victory marked the second year in a row that McCoy won a game in Seattle. McCoy started the Giants’ 17-12 win over the Seahawks last season.

McCoy finished 35-of-44 for 328 yards and two touchdowns.

