ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders Falter Again Vs. Bengals

By Tom LaMarre
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iMGPa_0d3WB8RO00

The Las Vegas Raiders started the season 3-0, but now are a .500 team struggling to remain relevant after losing three straight games and five of their last seven.

Running back Joe Mixon rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, Evan McPherson kicked four field goals, and the Cincinnati Bengals, coming off their bye week after losing two in a row, dominated the Raiders, 32-13, on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Raiders (5-5) lost their previous two games, 23-16, to the New York Giants and 41-14, to the Kansas City Chiefs, so they have scored only 33 points in their last three outings after building a 5-2 record.

“Our offense was just not in synch, other than that one explosive drive,” Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia told reporters after the game. “We didn’t have a wide receiver catch a pass in the entire first half.

“And on defense, we committed several critical penalties that hurt us and helped them keep drives alive. Plus, we didn’t do a good job on third downs, and then we gave up all those points at the end.”

Mixon put the Bengals (6-4) ahead to stay with an 11-yard touchdown run to make it 10-6 with 4:15 left in the first half and applied the clincher with a 20-yard scoring run to build the lead to 29-13 with 3:51 left in the game.

Carr completed 19-of-27 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown, in addition to throwing an interception for the third straight game and losing a fumble when he was sacked for the second time in the final two minutes.

“We’ve been terrible the last few weeks and we came out flat again,” Carr said. “We’ve just been out of sync the last few weeks and it was the same again today. We’ve got another game in a few days against a good football team and we better figure it out.”

The Raiders could not move the ball consistently for most of the game.

The only time the Raiders showed how explosive they were at times earlier this season came when Carr took them 75 yards on three plays, hitting tight end Darren Waller for 25 and 31 yards before finding backup tight end Foster Moreau for a 19-yard touchdown to make it 16-13 with 11:42 left in the game.

However, second-year quarterback Joe Burrow drove the Bengals 75 yards in 12 plays for the clinching score, which came on his six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to make it 22-13 with 5:03 left in the game.

Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner from LSU and the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Bengals, completed 20-of-29 passes for 148 yards and the touchdown without an interception.

Tyler Boyd led the Bengals with six catches for 49 yards, and Chase had three for 32.

McPherson’s field goals of 54, 53, and 51 yards kept the Bengals ahead until their offense scored those two touchdowns in the fourth quarter when he added a 47-yard field goal for the final points of the game with 3:51 left.

The Raiders committed seven penalties for 77 yards, helping the Bengals keep three scoring drives going.

Daniel Carlson gave the Raiders 3-0 and 6-3 leads in the first half, but the offense did nothing more until its only scoring drive of the game.

Waller led the Raiders with seven receptions for 116 yards, while wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had four catches for 30 yards after making seven receptions in each of the last three games.

Josh Jacobs rushed for only 37 yards on nine carries, including an 18-yarder, and caught five passes for 24 yards, while Kenyan Drake had only 23 yards on five carries.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman again led the Raiders with 12 total tackles, a number equaled by safety Johnathan Abram, while linebacker Cory Littleton was in on eight stops and cornerback Brandon Facyson had six.

The Raiders will attempt to get back on track Thursday in a Thanksgiving Day game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, against the Dallas Cowboys (7-3), who lost to the Chiefs, 19-9, on Sunday.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
RaiderMaven

X-Factors For Raiders Vs. Chiefs

While they might be tied for last place in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs still serve as the measuring stick for the division. That's why, even though it can be argued that the Las Vegas Raiders have played better this season, that the Raiders are the underdogs going into Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys-Raiders Game

Tempers flared during the second half of the Cowboys-Raiders game, as the two sides found themselves in a brawl on the sidelines. The officiating crew did a decent job of breaking up this fight, but one of the referees actually paid the price for defusing the situation. The camera crew for CBS showed one of the officials with a cut on their chin.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Cincinnati Bengals#The New York Giants#The Kansas City Chiefs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Can Bengals overcome terrible post-bye trend vs. Raiders?

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the NFL’s worst teams after the bye week — but they hope this year bucks the trend. Cincinnati has lost five consecutive post-bye games in a row. Since 2012, the team is 2-7 after the bye. Even worse, they’re usually — and predictably — some of the worst losses of the season (2020, 36-10. 2019, 49-13. 2018, 51-14. Etc.).
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders, Chiefs Final Injury Reports Released

Going into a primetime game against their biggest rival, all of the Las Vegas Raiders' heaviest hitters should be ready for Sunday night. They will be without key depth on defense, though, as safety Tyree Gillespie and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski have been ruled out because of hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.
NFL
FanSided

Cincinnati Bengals: Madden simulation vs. Raiders in Week 11

The Cincinnati Bengals return from their BYE and head to Las Vegas to square off against the Raiders. Both teams are 5-4 after taking the lead in their respective divisions just a few weeks prior making this game even more important. A loss for either team would put them at...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders/Bengals Preview: The Cincy Defense

As the Las Vegas Raiders descend on their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, a few parallels appear between the teams. Both will enter the game at 5-4, saddled with impressive wins and maddening losses, looking to snap losing streaks. Coincidentally, with neither team showing a major advantage over the other. The key to defeating the Bengals relies on balance.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Bengals get Chidobe Awuzie back in time for game vs. Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals will have cornerback Chidobe Awuzie at practice this week, as the team announced his activation from the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend. Awuzie, a breakout player for the Bengals at corner this year, went on the reserve list on November 10. It was a timely stretch to have that happen, to say the least, as it was the team’s bye — and quite a successful one as the rest of the AFC North lost.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Raiders injury report: Raiders declare 3 out, Auden Tate questionable

The Cincinnati Bengals had a walkthrough practice Friday afternoon before packing their things for Las Vegas to kickoff the second half of their season. Because of this, every single player on Cincinnati’s active roster was a full participant. Had it been a normal practice, Tyler Shelvin (knee) may not have...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders QB Couldn’t Ask For More With Coach Bisaccia

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sees why players around the league love interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. From the moment he took over as the Raiders interim head coach, following the resignation of Jon Gruden, players continue to praise him. “Oh yeah, we love him. I'm sure some...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders vs. Chiefs Live Game Thread

Las Vegas, NV.--The Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) are a very good football team. They have won when the team hasn't played well, but Derek Carr has. Last week, for the first time all season, Derek Carr had a bad day. While the team played well enough to win, they demonstrated to the nation that they are good enough to win when the team doesn't play well and Derek Carr does, but not good enough when they play well and Derek doesn't.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Raiders inactives: Auden Tate inactive, Clay Johnston to make debut

The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders have released their inactive players lists. Here are the players the Bengals will be without this week:. Shelvin (knee) and Tate (thigh) were each listed as questionable on the injury report, and neither will play due to their injuries. Tate seemed to have a good shot at dressing since he at least had a full practice on Thursday, but the Bengals will roll without him and Irwin, who’s a healthy scratch.
NFL
AllBengals

Podcast: Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals Game Preview

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the key matchups in Sunday's game between the Bengals and the Raiders. Both teams have lost two-straight and are hoping to keep pace in the AFC playoff race. Topics include Joe Burrow, Darren Waller, the Bengals' defense and so much more!. Listen to...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders 2022 Draft Watch: Week 11

The Las Vegas Raiders have taken a step back these last few weeks, now finding themselves at third place in the AFC West. While there is much the offense needs to improve on to get the team back into a winning position, the defense still lacks greatly in production in the secondary.
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
686
Followers
948
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy