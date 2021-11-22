ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What your team is thankful for: Anaheim Ducks

As the holiday season approaches, PHR will take a look at what teams are thankful for as the season heads toward the one-quarter mark. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Anaheim Ducks.

What are the Ducks most thankful for?

The light at the end of the tunnel. It has been a few rough years for Anaheim as the Ducks haven’t even come close to a playoff spot in each of the last three years. However, those struggles have yielded some promising prospects, headlined by centers Trevor Zegras plus Mason McTavish and defenseman Jamie Drysdale. Those are three strong building blocks after not really being able to develop any in-house over the past few years. Are the Ducks ready to vault themselves back into consistent playoff contention yet? Probably not, but there is certainly a roadmap to getting there with their promising young core.

Who are the Ducks most thankful for?

Troy Terry.

Since being held off the scoresheet in the opening game of the season, the 24-year-old has recorded at least a point in 16 straight contests. That’s impressive for anyone but especially for a player who had reached 16 points in a single season only once. Yes, it had been a particularly quiet first few seasons for him despite the fact that Terry lit up the scoresheet in college with Denver. But all of a sudden, he has grabbed hold of a spot on the top line and run with it. His dozen goals have helped propel the Ducks into the top five in goals scored, a mark that hardly anyone would have seen coming. Is this sustainable to the point where he can join the other top prospects as a piece around whom to build? That’s the big question from a long-term perspective, but for now, Anaheim’s just enjoying the ride.

What would the Ducks be even more thankful for?

A return to form for Max Comtois in the second half. It has not been a fun season for the 22-year-old after he led Anaheim in scoring last season, earning himself a two-year deal at just over $2 million in the process. He’s not a pure power forward but brings enough physicality with some scoring touch to make him a key part of their attack.

But things haven’t gone well at all this season. Comtois has just one assist in 13 games, has been scratched and is now out until probably January as he recovers from a broken hand. The first half has been a complete write-off, but if the Ducks are going to hang around the playoff mix, they’ll need him to be the impact player he was last season.

What should be on the Ducks’ Holiday Wish List?

Since ownership has already acknowledged that their GM search will likely go into the offseason, that chair isn’t getting permanently filled over the next few weeks. But the key item on interim GM Jeff Solomon’s wish list will be defensive stability.

In terms of the current roster, there is a need to add with both Simon Benoit and Josh Mahura both better suited for depth roles, and right now, one of them is in the lineup on a regular basis when everyone’s healthy. Adding a veteran defender, particularly one who can play in the top four when injuries strike, would be a good addition for the Ducks.

But stability also extends beyond this season. Hampus Lindholm and Josh Manson are both pending unrestricted free agents. Getting one or both of them signed would certainly go a long way toward giving the Ducks some more defensive certainty, but finding the right price point to sway them away from the open market will cost a pretty penny. There’s also the potential that one or both are moved to avoid the risk of losing them for nothing.

It won’t be easy, but Solomon needs to find a way to retain or replace those two veterans, especially since Anaheim’s prospect depth is largely littered with forwards beyond Drysdale; it is an area of need long-term. That’s a tall task for anyone, let alone an interim GM, but securing the future of their back end will go a long way toward securing their future as a team on the rise.

