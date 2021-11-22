ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

More than 20 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin parade -police

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A red sport utility vehicle (SUV) plowed into...

RNB Cincy 100.3

6th Person Dies from Wisconsin Christmas Parade Tragedy!

39-year-old, Darrell Brooks Jr – who has an extensive criminal past – has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deadly crash from Waukesha Christmas parade that took place in Wisconsin. An eight-year-old boy has become the sixth person to die following the horrific Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Chicago

Woman Dead, Child Among 3 Injured After House Fire In Clearing

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and three others are seriously injured after a house fire in the Clearing neighborhood Monday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, a fire broke out in the basement of the home at 5724 W. 64 St., near Midway Airport. pic.twitter.com/PkC9MeMfQb — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 29, 2021 CFD said a woman in her 60s died. The other victims include a boy around 7 years old in serious condition, a man in his 60s in fair condition and a woman in her 30s in critical condition. An investigation is underway. Renaldo Vera said he was sleeping when his dog started...
CHICAGO, IL
Officials respond to a fire on East Park Avenue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One house trailer is a total loss after a fire Sunday afternoon. Crews were dispatched around 2 p.m. to the 2900 block of East Park Avenue to a fire involving three R.V.s. Fire officials say upon arrival, one R.V. was fully engulfed. Heavy winds spread...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
New York Post

Attacker tells woman to ‘go back to China,’ randomly punches her: cops

A hateful assailant told a woman to “go back to China” and slugged her in the back of the head in an unprovoked Lower Manhattan attack this week, police said. The 26-year-old victim was unloading luggage from a car on Hudson Street near Dominick Street in Hudson Square around 3:30 p.m. on Halloween when a woman came up behind her and snarled, “Get out of Chinatown. Go back to China!,” according to authorities.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Mexican cartels murdering people on U.S. soil, Texas law enforcement claims

NEW YORK - Mexican drug cartels are murdering people and dumping their bodies on the U.S. side of the border, according to a Texas law enforcement official. Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Fox News that Texas Rangers are investigating cartel activity on American soil after bodies started showing up near the border.
TEXAS STATE
WDTN

Man accused of killing 2 in stolen police car dies in jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that inmate Raymond Walters died last night on Tuesday, November 16. According to a release by the Sheriff’s Office, Walters was removed from his housing unit so that medical staff could assess his condition after staff observed him acting erratically. Dayton fire department transported Walters […]
DAYTON, OH
The Independent

Heather Mack: FBI arrests ‘suitcase killer’ as she arrives back in US after release from Bali jail

The FBI has arrested “suitcase killer” Heather Mack as she arrived back in the United States following her release from a Bail prison.Mack was taken into custody at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport as she and boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were indicted in Illinois on charges of conspiracy to kill in a foreign country, one count of conspiracy to commit foreign murder of a US national, and one count of obstruction.Mack and Schaefer were convicted in Indonesia of killing her socialite mother in 2014 and stuffing her body into a suitcase at a luxurious Bali resort in an plot to access...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Woman With Concealed Carry Permit Shoots At Would-Be Gunpoint Carjacker In Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman fought back and fired her own gun when a would-be carjacker pointed a gun at her outside a bank in Roseland on Monday afternoon. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry talked with the woman exclusively afterward. She did not appear on camera, but did speak for an audio recording. The woman fired at the carjacker when he approached her at gunpoint just as she was getting into her car in the parking lot of the Chase Bank at 10260 S. Michigan Ave. Hours later, a bullet casing from the shots the woman fired remained lying on the ground. The woman...
CHICAGO, IL
Wake Up Wyoming

32 Year Old Wyoming Resident Killed in Traffic Accident

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, Lindsay Ritter, 32-year-old Wyoming resident, was killed in a traffic accident on Nov. 27 around 7:45 P.M. in Converse County near Glenrock. Based on the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, a Chevy Impala driven by Ritter was eastbound towards Glenrock when it went off the...
WYOMING STATE

