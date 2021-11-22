More than 20 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin parade -police

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and three others are seriously injured after a house fire in the Clearing neighborhood Monday morning.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, a fire broke out in the basement of the home at 5724 W. 64 St., near Midway Airport.
pic.twitter.com/PkC9MeMfQb
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 29, 2021
CFD said a woman in her 60s died.
The other victims include a boy around 7 years old in serious condition, a man in his 60s in fair condition and a woman in her 30s in critical condition.
An investigation is underway.
Renaldo Vera said he was sleeping when his dog started...
Comments / 0