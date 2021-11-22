ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs lean on D to stuff Prescott, Cowboys in 19-9 win

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had played so horrendously on defense...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Lean On#American Football#Ap#The Kansas City Chiefs
FOX Sports

Michael Vick: Dak Prescott deserves some blame for Cowboys' loss to Chiefs I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins First Things First to talk the Dallas Cowboys after they suffered a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs win Week 11. According to Vick, the Cowboys' offense collectively is responsible for this loss, as Dak Prescott was never able to find his footing throughout the game. Watch as he breaks down the game, and points out what the Cowboys will need to improve if they want to make a deep playoff run.
NFL
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
CowboyMaven

CeeDee Lamb: Vikings 'Choked the F--- Out of Me,' Claims Cowboys WR

FRISCO - It is a play that, given all the notable plays that occurred in Sunday night’s notable 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings, sort of traveled under the radar. But social media being what it is, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and they subjected to a dirty play is now garnering the attention it just might deserve.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Cowboys vs. Chiefs final score, results: KC shuts down Dak Prescott, Dallas to continue win streak

The Chiefs secured a 19-9 victory over the Cowboys during Week 11’s "Sunday Night Football" game in Kansas City. Their winning streak is now extended to four games in a row. Two of the best quarterbacks statistically in the league, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, ended the game with zero passing touchdowns between them. The Cowboys (7-3) failed to find them end zone in general. On the Chiefs' (7-4) side, Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire both had rushing touchdowns. It was Edwards-Helaire’s first game back since Week 5.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have had growing concerns about the injury status of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been playing through some knee pain. Earlier on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Elliott’s status. “I haven’t seen Zeke since Thursday, so we’ll just go through the normal process....
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys-Raiders Game

Tempers flared during the second half of the Cowboys-Raiders game, as the two sides found themselves in a brawl on the sidelines. The officiating crew did a decent job of breaking up this fight, but one of the referees actually paid the price for defusing the situation. The camera crew for CBS showed one of the officials with a cut on their chin.
NFL
FOX Sports

Before Cowboys-Chiefs, Skip and Shannon debate Dak Prescott vs. Patrick Mahomes

It's a matchup that has Super Bowl implications written all over it. Both the Cowboys and Chiefs desperately want to walk away with a notch in the win column when the two teams clash Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports app (4:25 p.m. ET) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. And for the host squad, it looks like the two-time defending AFC champions have finally reclaimed their mojo after a dominant 41-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week.
NFL
thedallasnews.net

Cowboys, Chiefs clash coming off blowout wins

Two-high coverages have been common, disguised or not, in trying to diffuse Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4). That probably won't change Sunday when they play host to the Dallas Cowboys (7-2). Still, Mahomes knows his ability to solve defensive wrinkles is key. "They're probably going to do some...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys full of blunder, fall to Chiefs 19-9

Winning an NFL football game on the road seems easier so far in 2021, but that wasn’t the case at all for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Traveling into Arrowhead Stadium in Week 11, the Cowboys were looking to capitalize on the momentum from one of the most complete performances they’ve had in a long time. Dallas throttled Atlanta 43-3 in a game they took their foot off the gas at halftime. Meanwhile their opponents this Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs, entered the contest back in the lead in the AFC West courtesy of a three-game winning streak.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy