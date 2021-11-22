ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Teen dies after being shot in the chest inside Staten Island deli

ABCNY
ABCNY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30U30l_0d3WAh1F00

Police are investigating after a teenager died after being shot in the chest inside a deli on Staten Island.

It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday inside the deli on 20 Westervelt Ave.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Keondre Adams was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where he later died.

The unknown male suspect fled the scene.

ALSO READ | Police release images of suspect in deadly subway stabbing near Penn Station

Diana Rocco reports from Penn Station where a man was stabbed to death onboard a subway train

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 12

Isabel Morales
7d ago

There are to many little mobsters in this Island who have to many weapons of war that they bring from other states because we don't make them in this state Where is the police when you need them are they still refusing to take a vaccine and getting pay.

Reply(3)
4
Dorrit Sherman
7d ago

These are Balasio terrorists that he release from jails!

Reply
14
Duval Fogg
7d ago

S.I.P KING. he was my son friend. we have to stop the killing. it's not the answer

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Deli#Penn Station#Subway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy