Teen dies after being shot in the chest inside Staten Island deli

Police are investigating after a teenager died after being shot in the chest inside a deli on Staten Island.

It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday inside the deli on 20 Westervelt Ave.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Keondre Adams was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where he later died.

The unknown male suspect fled the scene.

