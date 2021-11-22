Teen dies after being shot in the chest inside Staten Island deli
Police are investigating after a teenager died after being shot in the chest inside a deli on Staten Island. It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday inside the deli on 20 Westervelt Ave. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Keondre Adams was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where he later died. The unknown male suspect fled the scene. ALSO READ | Police release images of suspect in deadly subway stabbing near Penn Station
Diana Rocco reports from Penn Station where a man was stabbed to death onboard a subway train---------- * More Staten Island news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 12