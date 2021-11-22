ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Bleier, Other Veterans Gather As Part Of Veterans Advocacy Day

 8 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Sunday was a day to give back to the men and women who have served the United States.

Volunteers from all across the area gathered in McKees Rocks to lend a hand to those who have served.

Veterans’ Advocacy Day gave veterans the chance to meet with friends and talk with the staff from local veterans support organizations like the VA and the Veterans Leadership Program.

A former Steeler and U.S. Army veteran was also on hand.

“Veterans talk to veterans,” said Rocky Bleier. “What we’re really trying to get accomplished is getting the word out. We’ve got a core that has turned up here today and hopefully within their circle of friends they will continue to send out the message and reinforce it – that what the VA has to offer is important.”

Organizers said they want to thank the veterans for their service and remind them they are not forgotten.

