Desmond Bane saying, doing right things for Memphis

Eventually, there comes a point when the same answer isn’t good enough anymore.

The Grizzlies, after the worst loss by the franchise since March 2018, certainly knew that. But that didn’t make talking about it any easier.

“This hopefully is, uhhh . . . I don’t want to say wake-up call,” coach Taylor Jenkins said Saturday, Nov. 20 after the 138-95 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. “I’ve said that before and all that stuff. But, I have tons of faith in the resiliency of this team and their ability to compete.”

To his point, the Grizzlies have bounced back from bad losses three times this season. But for them to have to do it a fourth time before the start of December is “completely unacceptable,” he said.

So by the time the Memphis players made it to the visiting media room, it was on the fringe of their bus time to take them to the airport for the flight to Utah. Ja Morant, understandably, was about as interested in answering questions following the blowout defeat as the entire roster was in playing defense that night.

Morant’s message to the team was six words: “Turn the page, it’s that simple.”

Which left the questions to second-year guard Desmond Bane, who was able to deliver a comment that might make Memphians feel just a little bit better.

“You have to look yourself in the mirror, especially after performances like this,” Bane said. “We have to see what team we want to be. We’ve had flashes where we’ve beat the top-tier teams in the league. And then we’ve lost by large amounts of points.

“Yeah, it’s early in the season, but we can’t keep saying that. We are 16 games in, and we’ve been saying that over and over, that we are ‘trying to find our groove,’ or ‘we’ve had people in and out,’ whatever the case may be.

“We are trying to get to the playoffs, so I think we need to dial in.”

Validating concerns, and a break in the clouds

There is no hiding it: The defense is in horrible shape and is especially bad without Dillon Brooks and De’Anthony Melton, both of whom sat out the game in Minnesota.

Memphis ranks last in the NBA in team defensive efficiency through 16 games — 30 out of 30.

The loss Saturday had a chance to become the worst in franchise history had the Timberwolves reserves not cooled off in the fourth quarter. They easily could have set a franchise high for opponent points against the Grizzlies, too, had it kept trying. The Timberwolves fell just seven points short of the record 145 by San Antonio in December 2019.

Memphis’ 114.7 points surrendered through 16 games, if it holds (decently unlikely), would be the most given up by the Grizzlies in a single season.

Their opponent’s 47.1% field goal percentage is worse than that of every season except some of the dark ages of the Memphis franchise, from 2006-07 to 2009-10, when the team went a combined 108-220.

So, yes, the concerns are warranted. But at least they won’t be that bad when the team is healthy, one would think. It’s only up from here!

And, hey, Bane looked great, even in a 43-point debacle.

There certainly will be more tough losses this season, and it’s encouraging to know that someone else can step up and take the scoring load.

It just has to be more than one player.

Prior to his 21-point, five-rebound night against the Timberwolves, Bane broke down the promising start of his second season to The Daily Memphian:

Banego!

“I’m happy,” the guard said with a smile long before the game Saturday night.

There’s plenty to be cheery about. The shooting guard is averaging 14.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, and if it weren’t for one cold stretch of 3-point shooting, his long-range percentage would be up above 40% again.

But it’s not just his individual growth that matters, he pointed out. It’s growth alongside Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

“Ja has grown a lot, Jaren has grown a lot, and I feel like I’ve grown a lot,” Bane said. “You know what that is? That’s a sign of being in a good organization that cares about your development. Honestly, that’s what I’m most happy about to this point in my career, that I’m in a place that values the guys that stick to the grind.”

After coming off the bench in his first season, Bane is a starter. He has been in the opening group in all 16 games, no matter if Brooks is healthy.

“It’s a blessing,” Bane said of his new role. “But, it’s obviously tougher. The game plan means that much more, because you are going against guys who are super talented on both sides of the ball.”

It’s another sign of the organization’s commitment to the 23-year-old, who was clearly part of its plans when it traded previous starter Grayson Allen to the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason.

The Grizzlies wanted more minutes for Bane, as well as Melton, and less time with both of them on the bench.

“When I got drafted here, I said it was a dream come true and a blessing,” Bane said. “But I didn’t know until I got here. And now, after a little over a year, that still holds true. They value what I bring to the table, and I couldn’t have asked for a better fit.”

And Bane believes, despite critics that say his age will limit his ceiling, that he is still far from the finished product.

“You got to wait and see,” he said. “People can say whatever they want to. But four, five years after the draft, we will look back and see who kept getting better. That’s something I will continue to do.

“It’s consistency, both in my work habits and my daily habits. I’m more comfortable playing with the ball in my hands, and in setting myself and my teammates up.

“Last year, I was playing off the ball the majority of the year. Now, I’m being trusted with secondary action and trusted to make plays for myself and my teammates.”

But it’s that jump shot, perfect in form, that has made the guard quickly develop into such a fan favorite. Even in a disastrous loss to Minnesota, it had a way to awe.

“That comes straight from the driveway,” Bane explained. “I taught myself, just hours and hours. Growing up in Indiana, there’s not much to do.

“Everybody has a goal in their driveway. So that’s what I did for fun. It was slanted, too. People used to always complain because they would come over to my house and they would shoot a 3, but it was like shooting on an 11½-foot rim.”