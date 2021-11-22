ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englishtown, NJ

Officials: Small Plane Catches Fire After Veering Off Runway At Airport In Englishtown, N.J.

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jza1X_0d3WAUUg00

ENGLISHTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A plane burst into flames after crash landing at a New Jersey airport on Sunday afternoon.

The pilot of a single-engine Cessna crashed while attempting to land at the Old Bridge Airport in Englishtown at around 4:30 p.m., CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a student pilot was at the controls of the Cessna Skyhawk II that went down. The pilot was the only person on board.

Video sent to CBS2 shows the aircraft land, but then it skips back up into the sky before crashing just off the runway. As another plane lands, the crashed aircraft starts to catch fire.

The plane burst into flames, but the pilot was able to escape with only minor cuts and bruises, officials said.

CBS2 saw some police and fire personnel entering the airport, as they started to sort out why the plane veered off the runway.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, and more should be known on Monday.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.

Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

Comments / 4

 

