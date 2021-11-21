ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'That's embarrassing': Packers coach Matt LaFleur fumes over 'inexcusable' penalty

By Kassidy Hill, Packers News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Matt LaFleur was practically disgusted. The Green Bay Packers had been caught with 12 men on the field on defense, late in the fourth quarter of a tied game.

“That's embarrassing,” LaFleur said after the Packers' 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings . “Ultimately everything falls on me. I have to make sure that doesn't happen because that cannot happen coming off a stopped-clock situation. Can't happen anytime, but especially when you have a … stopped-ball situation and you've got 12. That's just – it’s inexcusable.”

The 12-men-on-the-field penalty was just the last of many flags, though. The Packers committed more penalties in this game than they had all season. Green Bay drew eight flags for 92 yards, surpassing its previous high of seven for 87 yards in a win against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers' offense finished with five of the eight penalties. The offense found more sync in the second half, putting up 21 points as opposed to 10 points in the first. And the two latter offensive flags were both nullified with touchdowns. But before intermission, the Packers' offense committed three penalties, all procedural, that doomed drives.

OPINION: Even in spoiled return, Cam Newton sparks hope for Carolina Panthers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7uE1_0d3WASjE00
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was upset with the officiating Sunday afternoon. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The first, a false start, began with quarterback Aaron Rodgers arguing with an official over the call and ended with a punt on the drive. The second time, Green Bay actually moved downfield after the false start, but stalled in the red zone and missed a field goal.

“The first drive of the game, to go out and get seven would have been great,” said Rodgers before explaining his frustration with the call. “We came back and it looked like there was (pass interference committed) against Marquez (Valdes-Scantling). And that would have been a 10-yard gain. Then we had to settle for a 54-yard field goal (on the second drive). So I think that was definitely frustrating.”

The third flag put Green Bay behind the chains on the first play and led to a three-and-out.

“We were hurting ourselves in the first half a lot with penalties, putting ourselves in first and long, second and really long situations,” wide receiver Davante Adams said. “It becomes tough when you play a team like that with a really good defense at home. We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit with some self-infliction early.”

On defense, three penalties were enough to derail the score. Two came on one drive, each time giving the Vikings a fresh set of downs. The first was a defensive pass interference, moving the Vikings to just outside the red zone. After a stout defensive stand looked to have Minnesota stopped on third and five and given the Packers the ball – thanks to a Darnell Savage interception – a penalty marker swung the momentum pendulum back the other way.

Roughing the passer on Kingsley Keke, in his first game back after three weeks in the concussion protocol, wiped out the interception and put Minnesota at goal-to-go. Three plays later, quarterback Kirk Cousins hit Adam Thielen for the touchdown.

On what would become the final drive of the day, the defense started off with the aforementioned 12-men on the field call. After a kerfuffle in which the defense looked to have made up for the call with an interception that was then overturned, Cousins and Justin Jefferson took advantage of the short second and 5 off the penalty and converted a first down to head into the two-minute warning. From there, the Vikings milked the clock and kicked the game-winning field goal.

This article originally appeared on Packers News: 'That's embarrassing': Packers coach Matt LaFleur fumes over 'inexcusable' penalty

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Matt LaFleur has blunt message about Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers returned to action last week following his time in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He threw for 292 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Green Bay’s 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn’t his best performance but it helped move the Packers to 8-2 as they fight for a bye in the playoffs.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur reacts to speculation Packers plan to replace Mason Crosby

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby has had an uneven season this year. Crosby has missed eight field goals this year, the most in one season since the 2009 campaign. The lackluster performance of Crosby has led to some speculation that the team plans to replace him. Head coach Matt LaFleur reacted to such rumors on Tuesday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Aaron Rodgers
CBS 58

'Absolutely horrifying': Packers Coach Matt LaFleur reacts to Waukesha tragedy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The sports world is reacting to the tragedy at the Waukesha Holiday Parade. Five people were killed and 48 injured. Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur was asked Monday, Nov. 22, for his reaction. He said it puts life into perspective and his heart goes out to Waukesha.
NFL
arcamax.com

Armed with Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay ready for showdown vs. Matt LaFleur

GREEN BAY, Wis. — As young assistants on Washington’s coaching staff, Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur aspired to draw up and call plays for the most talented and experienced quarterbacks in the NFL. “We always would talk about what it would be like to coach a guy like Aaron Rodgers,”...
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur gives update on Aaron Jones injury following win

The Green Bay Packers considered sitting running back Aaron Jones on Sunday versus the L.A. Rams. As it turns out, it was as close to a game time decision as could be. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed after the win that it took a pregame workout to confirm Jones would be good to go.
NFL
madcitysportszone.com

Packers: Matt LaFleur discusses injuries to Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary and Whitney Mercilus

When Aaron Jones went down with a knee injury against Seattle on Sunday Green Bay Packers fans feared the worst. That was especially the case when CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said there were tears in the running back’s eyes when he came out of the injury tent. But it appears Jones has avoided a serious injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Minnesota Vikings#Carolina Panthers Packers
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: LaFleur Calls Whitney Mercilus’ Injury a “Tough One”

All things considered, the Green Bay Packers received some good news in regards to the injuries sustained by Aaron Jones and Rashan Gary. Jones will miss 1-2 weeks with an MCL sprain, and while Gary still needs to undergo an MRI, early indications are that he avoided major injury. In fact, it’s been reported that Gary wants to play this coming Sunday—although that remains to be seen.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
packersnews.com

Nickel: Through all the noise and negatives, Matt LaFleur has led with grace

GREEN BAY – The most interesting subject to observe in the last couple of weeks from the debates that surrounded Green Bay’s team leader hasn’t been Aaron Rodgers or social media, "Saturday Night Live" and late-night talk shows, or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the ripples from critics and supporters of the COVID-19 vaccination and protocol.
NFL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers shows love to Packers HC Matt LaFleur with funny shirt

Aaron Rodgers is officially the president of the Matt LaFleur Fan Club. The Green Bay Packers quarterback showed love to LaFleur, the team’s head coach, by wearing a funny shirt to the Packers’ flight to Minnesota for Week 11. The shirt read, “Our Coach Is Hotter Than Yours” and had LaFleur’s face within an outline of the state of Wisconsin.
NFL
packersnews.com

Packers coach Matt LaFleur downplays David Bakhtiari missing third straight practice: 'It's part of the process'

GREEN BAY - The return of Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari remains on hold after he missed a third straight day of practice. Bakhtiari, who is 10½ months past surgery to repair a torn ACL, was activated off the physically unable to perform list last Wednesday, but that was more a formality because if the Packers hadn't done it, he would not have been able to return this year.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings have solved Matt LaFleur's Packers once. Can they do it again?

For such an unhappy triumvirate of Cheeseheads, Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers sure do get to smile a lot on game days. Just ask their usually frowning victims from Detroit, Chicago and the Twin Cities. Since 2019, when Gutekunst, the general manager, paired Rodgers, the great and temperamental...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

304K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy