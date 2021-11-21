Arizona Cardinals didn't just survive Kyler Murray's absence, they prospered a little

SEATTLE — No one should be asking “Kyler Who?” because any wise, Cardinals-caring person knows the franchise’s hopes of winning their first Super Bowl depend upon quarterback Kyler Murray’s health.

But in Murray’s three-week absence because of an ankle sprain, the Cardinals have proven they are far more than a one-man show. They didn’t just survive Murray being sidelined, they prospered.

Just a little, sure, winning two of three games, including a 23-13 victory over the Seahawks Sunday at Lumen Field.

It was enough to move them back atop the NFC with a 9-2 record, which is a nice place to be with Thanksgiving and an off week coming up and all.

They won two of three without Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

How?

By relying on a defense that showed why it’s ranked in the top five in the NFL in most categories.

By crafting an offensive game plan that suited backup quarterback Colt McCoy. Short passes. Screens. Sticking with the run.

Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy carries the ball while being chased by Seahawks linebacker Benson Mayowa. Steven Bisig, Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

It worked against the 49ers three weeks ago, the first game Murray missed. And after a disastrous performance in a loss to the Panthers at home, it worked again a week later.

By playing just well enough on special teams to avoid giving the Seahawks, a horrible offensive team, the field position needed to score.

Over three weeks, the Cardinals proved they are a well-rounded team. A beat-up and weary team, to be sure, but one that should be tanned, rested and ready when its season resumes Dec. 5 in Chicago.

Murray will have had five weeks to recover from the ankle injury. The same for Hopkins and his sore hamstring.

With those two back, the Cardinals can return to their high-flying, explosive selves on offense.

Until then, what the rest of the Cardinals did in their absence should be appreciated.

The place to start is with McCoy. He bounced back from an awful game against the Panthers to a great one against the Seahawks.

He completed 35 of 44 pass for 328 yards and two touchdowns. And he came through whenever the Cardinals needed him most. He made play after play on a 67-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes.

