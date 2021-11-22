ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlton County, MN

Sheriff: No One Injured In Carlton Co. Apartment Fire

By WCCO-TV Staff
 8 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Carlton County say no one was injured in an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, firefighters from the Esko Fire Department responded around 3:10 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at 157 W Hwy 61 in Esko.

Upon arrival, crews found fire in the front apartment of the building. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, said police.

The tenant was contacted and confirmed that no one was home, and there were no pets inside the time of the fire.

According to police, there was significant smoke and fire damage to the apartment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

