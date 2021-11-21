ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

5-star DB Jaheim Singletary makes commitment

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSyV0_0d3W9v7v00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star defensive back Jaheim Singletary has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs after previously being committed to Ohio State.

The 18th-ranked recruit in the class of 2022 is the 23rd commitment for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. UGA already has commitments from two four-star cornerbacks (Julian Humphrey and Marquis Groves-Killebrew) in the the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback is an enormous boost to Kirby Smart’s class of 2022. Georgia has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

Jaheim Singletary is ranked as the fifth-best cornerback recruit in the class of 2022. Singletary committed to UGA over Miami and Florida.

The five-star defensive back prospect announced his decision to commit to Georgia via Twitter:

Singletary plays high school football for Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Florida. The talented defensive back is ranked as the third-best recruit in Florida.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Ohio State#High School Football#American Football#Uga#Riverside High School
On3.com

Mel Tucker fires back at Jim Harbaugh for calling out officiating

Michigan and Michigan State played two weeks ago, but there is still controversy surrounding the game. After a controversial call by officials on a touchdown run, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been clear in his frustration with what he thought was an incorrect call, and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has fired back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young asked about Bo Nix’s Alabama officiating comments

It’s Rivalry Week and there is absolutely no love lost between Iron Bowl participants. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix stirred the pot some more on Monday when he suggested the Alabama Crimson Tide are officiated differently from the rest of the SEC. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was asked about Nix’s comment...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy