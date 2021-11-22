ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Chile’s presidential election heading to runoff between ex-student protester and far right lawmaker

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s presidential election heading to...

Shore News Network

‘Burning the metro’: Chile election divides voters between protest and order

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – For many Chileans, Plaza Baquedano, a broad rotary in central Santiago that for decades served as a center of social protest, has become a powerful symbol of hope. For two years, city residents have regularly gathered here https://graphics.reuters.com/CHILE-PROTESTS/0100B32527X/index.html to protest pensions that are too low, public transit...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Make Chile great again? Meet the far-right presidential candidate tempting voters from Chile's left and center

"This is the first time I will vote for a right-wing candidate. I consider myself a leftist, but today I am 100% sure I will go for José Antonio Kast," said Rodrigo Álvarez, a 48-old sociologist and public administrator, referring to Chile's far right presidential candidate, a long-time conservative politician and defender of former dictator Augusto Pinochet's regime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Ap
stljewishlight.org

Chile’s Jews feel under ‘siege’ from anti-Israel sentiment, so they’re backing a far-right presidential candidate

(JTA) — Sunday’s presidential primaries in Chile narrowed the race down to two polar opposite candidates: a Catholic far-right leader with nine children who has defended the iron-fisted rule of Augusto Pinochet, and a 35-year-old leftist leader who represents a years-long protest movement calling for a new Chilean constitution. For...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right Populist Who Wants to Build Anti-Migrant Ditch Takes Lead in Chile Election

A far-right, anti-migrant populist who has been compared to Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump has taken a commanding lead in the first round of Chile’s presidential election. According to Reuters, Jose Antonio Kast took around 28 percent of the vote with most ballots counted on Sunday, taking the lead over leftist ex-student leader Gabriel Boric on 25.6 percent. The results mean those two polarized candidates will face off against each other next month. Kast, the father of nine children, has denied that he’s from the extreme right of politics—but he rails against marriage equality, abortion, and political correctness. One of his familiar-sounding proposals is to build a ditch to stop illegal immigration into the country. The runoff between Boric and Kast will be held Dec. 19.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Honduras braces for trouble in presidential election

Honduras is bracing itself for potential violence as more than five million people vote on Sunday to replace President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a controversial figure accused of drug trafficking in the United States. "People won't vote for Xiomara (Castro), they will vote against Juan Orlando Hernandez and what he represents," said Pineda.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
Presidential Election
Politics
Elections
