ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Game Thread: Knicks at Bulls- 11/21/21

By Joe Flynn
Posting and Toasting
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast time the Knicks faced the Chicago Bulls, they won what appeared to be a matchup of Eastern Conference heavyweights. Since that time, the Bulls...

www.postingandtoasting.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kemba Walker News

In a move that has shocked NBA fans, All-Stat guard Kemba Walker is out of the New York Knicks’ rotation for the time being. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made the move on Monday after keeping him inactive against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. While the move may have been a surprise, the writing has seemingly been on the wall.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pacers vs. Knicks prediction, odds, pick and more – 11/15/21

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will play in an Eastern Conference matchup on Monday evening. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Pacers-Knicks prediction and pick. The Knicks and Pacers will meet on Monday with each team jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference...
NBA
Yardbarker

Mitchell Robinson's Status For Knicks-Bulls Game

Mitchell Robinson has been ruled out for the game between the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls. View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks are in Chicago to play the Bulls on Sunday night, and will be without one of their key players. Mitchell Robinson...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Taj Gibson
NBA

Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Bulls - 11/15/21

Following a Sunday afternoon 114-106 victory over San Antonio, the Lakers (8-6) will face off against the Chicago Bulls (9-4). The Bulls are coming off a 100-90 win over the Clippers last night. Both teams are in the second of back-to-back games. Coverage begins with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m. PT followed by tipoff at 7:30 p.m. PT and you can catch all the action on Spectrum SportsNet.
NBA
collegeandmagnolia.com

#21 Auburn at South Florida Game Preview and Open Thread

I’m sure a lot of people were wondering when the Auburn Basketball schedule was released why in the world is Auburn playing a road game at South Florida? Well, this is actually a home and home series with the Bulls coming to Auburn next year and well.... It’s also a...
FLORIDA STATE
Posting and Toasting

Game Preview: Knicks vs. Houston- 11/20/21

On Saturday, the New York Knicks (8-7) will finish a three-game homestand with a tilt against the Houston Rockets (1-14). The Rockets must be coming off a loss because they’ve lost every game but one (which was against OKC, another cellar-dweller). Alarms are ringing in the media that Houston is ruining its young colts. Will all this losing fortify character or instill irrevocable psychological issues? Time will tell.
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Knicks 106, Lakers 100: “Knicks saved by Fournier, Quickley, Toppin and, for the 100th time, Carmelo”

4:30 into the game, RJ Barrett hits a contested 3, his second of the game, right in Anthony Davis’ face to give the Knicks a 20-7 lead. Knicks fans had to have been smirking and sighing at the same time as the third-year player has been struggling mightily with his shooting in recent weeks. But seeing him get a shot to go early, especially as Kevin Harlan talked about his struggles on air, felt like a great omen. The Knicks had looked good at that point in the game. Julius Randle was being aggressive against another former Kentucky Wildcat in AD, Evan Fournier had knocked down a few 3s of his own and Kemba Walker had a blow-by layup as well. The Garden crowd was on their feet and were hoping that maybe, just maybe, they could watch a stress-free game. And for 2.5 quarters, it looked like the Knicks would grant their fans that wish.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls#Eastern Conference#Msg
Posting and Toasting

Knicks 106, Lakers 100: Scenes from a total team effort

Despite surrendering a 25-point lead and Russell Westbrook having a triple-double, the New York Knicks beat a LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at the Garden. Your final score: 106-100. The Knicks lacked the services of Mitchell Robinson (concussion protocol), Taj Gibson (groin), and Derrick Rose (ankle). For Los Angeles,...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s immediate reaction after Hawks’ shocking loss to Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks may have lost to the New York Knicks in their highly anticipated rematch after last meeting in the 2021 playoffs; however, Trae Young is not bothered by it. After a close encounter that saw the Knicks pull away with a 99-90 victory, Young took to Twitter to share his optimism about the team. Sure, the Hawks lost in their growing rivalry with the ‘Bockers, but Ice Trae reminded everyone that it is only a regular season game and the whole campaign is a grind.
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Knicks 99, Hawks 90: Scenes from the finest defensive effort of the season

The New York Knicks had payback on their mind Saturday night as they took on the Atlanta Hawks for the first time since their playoff exit last season. Unfortunately, they were missing four role players in Kemba Walker, Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson and Nerlens Noel. Tom Thibodeau would be forced...
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Suns 118, Knicks 97: Scenes from a loss to a far superior opponent

The Phoenix Suns are a really, really good basketball team. If that fact wasn’t apparent last year when they blitzed their way through the Western Conference playoffs, it should be apparent now that they’ve won 15 games in a row. Unfortunately for Knicks fans, their club isn’t anywhere near Phoenix’s...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Tom Thibodeau explains why he pulled the plug on Knicks-Kemba Walker experiment

Former four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker has been dropped from the New York Knicks‘ rotation. In a stunning development, New York coach Tom Thibodeau pulled the plug on the Walker experiment two nights after the Knicks put together one of their best defensive efforts this season in Atlanta without their erstwhile starting point guard. Walker rested on the second night of a back-to-back schedule, the second time it happened this season.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Vincent, Lowry step up late as Heat hold off Bulls 107-104

This time the Miami Heat seized a fourth-quarter lead on the road and found a way to finish. So while 2-2 might not have been the record of choice on the four-game, nine-day trip that had the team away for the holiday, Saturday night’s 107-104 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center beat the alternative. “Fortunately, we were able to make some plays,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. ...
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Knicks’ victory over Atlanta a cathartic W in more ways than one

Of the sporadic wins the Knicks have managed to pick up in recent weeks (they haven’t had a streak of any kind since losing two straight on Nov. 10 and 12) none have felt particularly good. A win by two points counts in the standings just as much as a...
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Westchester Knicks suffer double-digit loss to Maine Celtics

After picking up two consecutive wins against the Long Island Nets, the Westchester Knicks were back in action Saturday against the Maine Celtics. Celtics’ two-way player Brodric Thomas made a solid impression early on by scoring 14 of the team’s 37 first quarter points. Westchester cut their deficit to nine points in the second quarter behind 16 points from Knicks’ two-way player Luka Samanic. Maine controlled most of the first half where the home team held a double-digit lead after the first quarter and a 73-50 at halftime.
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Tom Thibodeau says Kemba Walker is out of the rotation “as of right now”

Ahead of Tuesday night’s showdown with the Brooklyn Nets, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau announced an upcoming change to the starting lineup and the rotation as a whole. Kemba Walker would no longer be starting, replaced at the starting point guard spot by Alec Burks. In fact, Thibs said that Walker wouldn’t even be a part of the rotation “as of right now,” while he works on tightening the screws on one of the deepest teams in the NBA.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy