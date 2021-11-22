Game Thread: Knicks at Bulls- 11/21/21

4:30 into the game, RJ Barrett hits a contested 3, his second of the game, right in Anthony Davis’ face to give the Knicks a 20-7 lead. Knicks fans had to have been smirking and sighing at the same time as the third-year player has been struggling mightily with his shooting in recent weeks. But seeing him get a shot to go early, especially as Kevin Harlan talked about his struggles on air, felt like a great omen. The Knicks had looked good at that point in the game. Julius Randle was being aggressive against another former Kentucky Wildcat in AD, Evan Fournier had knocked down a few 3s of his own and Kemba Walker had a blow-by layup as well. The Garden crowd was on their feet and were hoping that maybe, just maybe, they could watch a stress-free game. And for 2.5 quarters, it looked like the Knicks would grant their fans that wish.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO