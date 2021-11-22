Family of Clinton man killed in hit-and-run plead for help finding driver

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Jordan Pitts was on his way to work before dawn Saturday, riding his motorized bicycle to work the breakfast shift at Hardees on Clinton Highway. He never made it.

Clinton Police said sometime before 4 a.m., near Clinch Avenue and Portwood Road, Pitts was hit by a vehicle and dragged more than 300 feet. He died later that day at a local hospital. The driver fled the scene .

There is no vehicle description and no witnesses who have come forward yet. So on Sunday, family and friends of the 39-year-old began pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“We’re out here today not to protest but to bring awareness. His family’s here, his best friend from childhood is here, his neighbors are here that helped take care of him,” Kim Cantrell, Pitt’s aunt. “We know people make mistakes. We forgive you, God forgives you. But please turn yourself in.”

Anyone with information should call the Clinton Police Department at 865-259-1209.

Casey Hall said he and Pitts have been best friends since third grade.

“He’s like a brother to me,” Hall said. “I want to know who hit my best friend and I want to know why.”

Grieving, those who loved Pitts are asking for the community’s help in finding justice.

