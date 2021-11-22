ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

Family of Clinton man killed in hit-and-run plead for help finding driver

By Melissa Greene, Kristen Gallant
WATE
WATE
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aY4vf_0d3W9ppZ00

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Jordan Pitts was on his way to work before dawn Saturday, riding his motorized bicycle to work the breakfast shift at Hardees on Clinton Highway. He never made it.

Clinton Police said sometime before 4 a.m., near Clinch Avenue and Portwood Road, Pitts was hit by a vehicle and dragged more than 300 feet. He died later that day at a local hospital. The driver fled the scene .

There is no vehicle description and no witnesses who have come forward yet. So on Sunday, family and friends of the 39-year-old began pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“We’re out here today not to protest but to bring awareness. His family’s here, his best friend from childhood is here, his neighbors are here that helped take care of him,” Kim Cantrell, Pitt’s aunt. “We know people make mistakes. We forgive you, God forgives you. But please turn yourself in.”

Anyone with information should call the Clinton Police Department at 865-259-1209.

Casey Hall said he and Pitts have been best friends since third grade.

“He’s like a brother to me,” Hall said. “I want to know who hit my best friend and I want to know why.”

Police: Alcoa teen ‘snapped’ before kidnapping arrest

Grieving, those who loved Pitts are asking for the community’s help in finding justice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Loudon, TN
City
Clinton, TN
City
Alcoa, TN
Clinton, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Knoxville apartment shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison

Shaquil Malik Talib Murphy, 28, was convicted and sentenced for shooting at two people at Morningside Apartments in August of 2020. He was convicted of attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Hardees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

‘A hole in our lives’: Family gathers for first Thanksgiving since Giles County man’s murder

The last 7 months have been anything but normal for the family. It's hard for the broken hearted widow just to get out of bed. This morning she woke to grab her husband's shirt, just to smell and feel his presence. His thumbprint etched in silver dangles from a chain near her heart. It's all she has as she busies her mind in her house filled with love from family and neighbors, cooking and fighting tears.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy