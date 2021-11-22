ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randol's has closed after 50 years

 8 days ago
A Lafayette institution is closing its doors after more than 50 years of boiled crawfish and Cajun music.

"We weren’t expecting it so soon, but last night was our last night of two steppin’, toe tappin’ fun. We offer our sincerest thanks and deepest gratitude for all of your support for the past 50 years," a post on the restaurant's Facebook page says. "It was a pleasure to be a part of your birthdays, traditions, and especially your “remember when’s.”

Here's the post:

