Indian Hill is seeking a new head football coach

Indian Hill High School is seeking a new head football coach, according to athletic director Brian Phelps.

Phelps sent a letter to the Indian Hill football families Nov. 19 that said this past season was Tony Arcuri's last year as the head coach of the varsity football program.

"With professionalism, Tony met with the boys today to inform them that he will not be returning next year," Phelps wrote in the letter. "I would like to thank Coach Arcuri for his 20-plus years of service to our program and school. With his deep knowledge of the sport, he has had a tremendous impact on the lives of countless young men throughout his coaching career."

Arcuri said Sunday afternoon he had a 64-23 record in eight years with the best winning percentage in Indian Hill program history.

Indian Hill, a member of the Cincinnati Hills League and a Division IV, Region 16 program, had a 5-5 record this season.

"(I'm) most proud of making a difference in the lives of all the young men through the years," Arcuri said.

The coaching position was posted on the Ohio High School Athletic Association job openings page on Friday.

"My goal is to accept resumes through the holidays, interview candidates in January and identify a candidate by February 1," Phelps wrote in the letter. "In the meantime, I am thankful for both Coach Jeff Bahl (defensive coordinator) and Coach Steve Metz (offensive coordinator) for their willingness to keep our program on track throughout this search. Many thanks for all your support and understanding and please help me wish Coach Arcuri and his family well moving forward."

