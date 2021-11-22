ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUV rams into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; more than 20 injured

By Allen Cone
 8 days ago
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A least 20 people were injured when a car ran into the 58th annual Waukesha Christmas Parade in southern Wisconsin on Sunday night, police said.

A red SUV drove through the parade route around 4:40 p.m. CST, Police Chief Dan Thompson said at a media briefing. Waukesha is 19 miles west of Milwaukee and has a population of 72.000.

Thompson said the vehicle has been recovered and there is a person of interest.

"There are no other threats," Thompson said. "The scene is now safe, and it was a very chaotic and tragic incident."

He said people were taken to hospitals via ambulance or personal vehicles.

The parade began at 4 p.m. and was scheduled to end at 5 p.m.

"As we were walking back in between the buildings that we saw an SUV crossover, just put the pedal to the metal and just zooming full speed along the parade route," Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"And then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are who are struck by the vehicle. And then, and then we saw people running away or stopping crying, and there, there are people on the ground who looked like they'd been hit by the vehicle."

He added, "It just all happened so fast."

A live feed of the parade operated by the City of Waukesha shows a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway of the parade.

A witness told WISN-TV a driver in an SUV was "barreling down the street" into people who were marching in the parade.

The parade area has been evacuated, WDJT-TV reported.

Waukesha is celebrating its 125th year with celebrations throughout the year.

The Waukesha Police Department posted on its Facebook page: "Please avoid the downtown area for the time being."

Also, a family reunification location was at the Waukesha Command Post.

Wisconsin Tony Evers posted on Twitter: "Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information."

