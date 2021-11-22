ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Elijah Moore’s huge game offers glimmer of hope for Jets offense

By DJ Bien-Aime II, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 8 days ago

The Jets fell to 2-8 after losing a close fought game to the Miami Dolphins, 24-17. But it wasn’t all bad.

The defense finally showed some grit and didn’t let an offense walk over them as they did in the last four games. They only allowed 388 yards and 24 points. Not great, but progress after surrendering 43 points per game in their previous four games.

The Jets started Joe Flacco, who played well and threw for 291 yards with two touchdowns. So if Zach Wilson misses time again, they have two capable backups in Flacco and Mike White.

Here are three takeaways from the Jets loss.

ELIJAH MOORE HAS ARRIVED

The second-rounder from Ole Miss, keeps getting better. In the previous three games Moore had 195 yards. Against the Dolphins he finished with eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.

“The more games I get, the more comfortable I feel like I’m getting,” Moore said. “I don’t feel like a rookie. It’s coming down to a time where we just have to execute. It’s not too much to think about. All we’ve got to do is play.”

That included a dynamic 62-yarder with Byron Jones in coverage against cover one. He beat Jones on a post route, sprinted past safety Jevon Hollands and took it to the crib.

“Got open, scored,” Moore said post game.

Moore logged a 20-yard reception against the former All-Pro Xavien Howard, who complimented him after the game.

“I talked to him after the game, he’s going to be special in this league,” Howard said. “He’s a smaller guy, quick guy. He made some tough catches out there and I respect his game.”

Moore is the Jets No.1 receiver. End of discussion.

THE D-LINE WAS MEDIOCRE

The Jets defensive line only pressured Tua Tagovailoa on nine of his 33 drop-backs according to Next Gen Stats. That’s disappointing considering, the Dolphins offensive line is one of the worst in the NFL.

And when they did pressure Tagovailoa, they didn’t make him pay enough. He went 6-for-9 with two touchdowns with a passer rating of 100. They did log one interception.

To be fair, the Dolphins hit the Jets with a plethora of short passes as he went 20-22 for 168 yards in throws under ten yards. Quick passes are a great way to neutralize pass rushers. But no excuses.

The Dolphins came into Sunday averaging 74 yards rushing per game, dead last in the NFL. But they hit 115 against the Jets. They did hold the Dolphins to 3.5 yards per carry, but the Jets front is too talented to allow that.

PLAY ACTION WOES CONTINUE

The Jets have struggled against the play action pass all year. Coming into Sunday, they allowed the most yards against play action at 1,292 and a passer rating of 130 according to NGS. It only continued against the Dolphins.

Miami ran RPOs and play action successfully with Tagovailoa. He went 14-16 for 183 yards with one touchdown in those situations.

This is an issue teams have taken advantage of and it’s one of the reasons the Jets fell to 2-8 today.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Jets’ Elijah Moore has breakout performance in loss to Dolphins

The Jets (2-8) had their chances in Sunday’s disappointing, 24-17 loss to the Dolphins (4-7). And while it wasn’t the outcome they wanted, there was a silver lining in a glimpse of what could very well be the future of the franchise. Veteran Joe Flacco did exactly what he was...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets-Dolphins 3 Takeaways | Monster Game from Elijah Moore Not Enough for the Green & White

The Jets (2-8) dropped a 24-17 decision to the Dolphins (4-7) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Joe Flacco threw for 291 yards and 2 TDs in his first start this season, WR Elijah Moore had a scintillating afternoon with 141 receiving yards and 1 TD and S Ashtyn Davis recorded his first career INT, but the home club never held a lead and fell to 0-4 in the AFC East.
NFL
ESPN

Elijah Moore (and soon Zach Wilson) provide hope for struggling Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Jets aren't a talented team. Everybody knows that. They aren't a well-schooled team, either. We could fill a CVS receipt if we listed all their mistakes from Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. At 2-8, the Jets -- losers...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Houston Chronicle

Rookies Carter, AVT, Moore bright spots on offense for Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Michael Carter has the swagger of a veteran. And it's not about cockiness for the New York Jets rookie running back. It's all about supreme self-confidence. So when Carter was asked if he still felt a bit like a rookie making his way through nine...
NFL
NJ.com

Jets’ Elijah Moore reaching new heights in rookie season

After a rough start to his rookie season, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore is finally coming into his own. The second-round draft pick out of Ole Miss has shown significant improvement in the past three games, reminiscent of his eye-catching efforts during training camp. Want to bet on the NFL?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#The Jets#American Football#Ole Miss
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xavien Howard had some high praise for Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore

The Miami Dolphins defense was one of the main reasons they improved to 4-7 on Sunday against the New York Jets, their third win in a row. They held the Jets to just 17 points despite some strong efforts from New York’s weapons. Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore had the biggest day for their offense, totaling 141 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions including a 62-yard slant against Byron Jones.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

WR Elijah Moore on Big Play, Big Game: 'We Didn't Win, So Not Good Enough'

Some losses, it's a struggle and a stretch to put find a star. That wasn't the case Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Elijah Moore turned on the Jets for a shining individual game that almost led the Jets to team victory. Moore wasn't being rude, just direct in his postgame remarks...
NFL
NJ.com

Dolphins’ Xavien Howard says Jets’ Elijah Moore is going to be special

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore is earning respect not just from his teammates, but rival players. Following Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Moore, a Florida native, spoke with Miami cornerback Xavien Howard. “He’s going to be special in this league,” Howard said. “He’s a smaller guy, quick guy....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elijah Moore, Ashtyn Davis among Jets' Studs & Duds in Week 11 loss to Dolphins

The Jets played Miami close and could have won on Sunday, but New York couldn’t do enough in the moments that mattered most in Week 11. While the Jets did break their streak of allowing at least 30 points or 400 yards, the defense failed to stop the Dolphins at critical moments in a 24-17 loss. That included a huge touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa and missed tackles throughout the contest. The offense played admirably at times but only one player really shined in defeat.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NY Jets WR Elijah Moore helped A.J. Brown battle depression

NY Jets' wide receiver Elijah Moore is a blessing on and off the field. A recent anecdote about Moore's kind heart shows how the rookie is already shaping up to be a powerful role model in the league. They've since gone their separate ways, Moore and Tennessee Titans' A.J. Brown...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets’ Receiver Elijah Moore Is Starting to Catch On

With all the hoopla surrounding 2021 first-round quarterback Zach Wilson, second-round wide receiver Elijah Moore has flown under the radar. That all changed however against Miami. Moore posted eight catches for 141 yards and added a touchdown. In the midst of a 2-8 season, there is no question, this kind...
NFL
redcuprebellion.com

NFL Rebs Week 10: Elijah Moore is having a breakout rookie season

This week in NFL Rebels was all Elijah Moore. The rookie was explosive and looked like himself again with over 100 yards this week and a touchdown to round it all out. A.J. Brown has been unable to stay healthy lately, and now he is dealing with a chest injury suffered against the Houston Texans. Dawson Knox had a pretty good day with 80 yards, and he too is battling back after a hand injury.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Elijah Moore Led NFL WRs with 91.9 PFF Grade in Week 11

Jets rookie Elijah Moore led all NFL wide receivers in Week 11 with a 91.9 Pro Football Focus grade. The second-round pick (No. 34 overall) in 2021 out of Ole Miss had a career-high 8 catches, 141 yards and 1 touchdown against the Dolphins last Sunday at MetLife Stadium. His 62-yard catch-and-run tied the game at 14. Over his last four games Moore has 24 receptions, 336 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown, his first NFL career score, against the Patriots in Week 7 at Foxborough. He has five scores in as many games.
NFL
FanSided

Saints should be kicking themselves for passing on Elijah Moore

The New Orleans Saints had a late first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and we all figured they’d be taking a wide receiver with that pick. Instead, they shocked us all by selecting Payton Turner, a lesser-known defensive end out of Houston. Many felt the pick was a reach by New Orleans and so far, Turner hasn’t been healthy enough for us to get a true grasp on his abilities.
NFL
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy