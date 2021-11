Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is out of action Sunday due to an oblique injury, meaning Tim Boyle will make his first career start. Boyle, 27, signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played three seasons for the team before signing with the Lions as a free agent in 2021. After undergoing thumb surgery in August, Boyle spent the first two months of the season on injured reserve, but was activated by the Lions earlier this week.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO