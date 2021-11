For the first time since 2019, visitors are returning to a Vail Village that resembles the one we all know and love from pre-COVID times. Gone are the plexiglass barriers, the capacity restrictions and the ubiquitous mask mandates. Across all industries in the village, businesses are celebrating a return to normalcy, and are able to serve a clientele that is rapidly returning to pre-pandemic numbers and demographics.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO