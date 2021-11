TWICE’s Jeongyeon recently opened up about her brief stint as a barista during her hiatus from group activities. In an interview with Associated Press, Jeongyeon revealed that she’d briefly worked as a barista to help out a friend. Despite TWICE’s popularity, the singer shared that her customers did not recognize her during her time at the cafe. Jeongyeon also added that she did not play any of TWICE’s songs during her shift.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO