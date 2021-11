Forget the time-traveling DeLorean in “Back to the Future.” Renault has just released an eVTOL concept for the 60th anniversary of its highly popular 4L car, which saw 8 million units built from 1961 to 1992. The French auto brand partnered with design firm TheArsenale to create the Air4 quadcopter, a modern but slightly campy version of the iconic 4L. “Air4 is a symbol of independence and freedom, born out of the realization that traffic is compounding, lives are grinding to a halt, and the world above us is unhampered,” said a company statement. The aircraft’s design has modernized the carbon-fiber body...

