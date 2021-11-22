Troy Fires Head Coach Chip Lindsey

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy University announced Sunday that head coach Chip Lindsey will be released from his contract, according to Director of Athletics Brent Jones. Defensive coordinator Brandon Hall will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Lindsey had an overall record of 15-19 during...
LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
Paul Finebaum had strong words on Sportscenter for Lincoln Riley following Oklahoma’s loss to Baylor. Things got testy as the clock ran to zero in the contest, and Finebaum eviscerated the Sooners coach for his actions. “Well, first of all, I mean, Dave Aranda had every right to do this...
An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
Lincoln Riley said that Dave Aranda broke a “code of sportsmanship” by having his Baylor Bears kick a field on the final play of their 27-14 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Riley and the Sooners absorbed their first loss of the season in Waco, but still control their destiny when it comes to reaching the Big 12 Championship game next month.
Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff panel took a critical look at Steve Sarkisian’s first year at Texas before Friday’s 22-17 win over Kansas State. Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops offered an especially harsh assessment, when reminded of Sarkisian’s “all gas, no brakes” motto. “You don’t need brakes when you run...
Nick Saban had a successful program at LSU before eventually arriving at Alabama, but why did Nick Saban leave LSU when they were on top?. It’s one of the great “what ifs” in college football history: What if Nick Saban had stayed at LSU instead of leaving for the NFL?
Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t quite buying one candidate to fill Florida’s coaching vacancy. Since the firing of Dan Mullen, there have been a host of rumors that Louisiana head coach Billy Napier could fill the position. However, Finebaum is suspicious. “I’m very suspicious of one thing — why was Billy...
Bob Stoops will officially be returning to the Oklahoma sideline. In the wake of Lincoln Riley’s shock move to USC, the former OU head coach will be returning to his old role where he had a Hall of Fame career. Stoops will serve as the interim head coach for Oklahoma’s...
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams publicly reacted to Sunday’s stunning news of Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC on Twitter, showing support for the man who coached him in a crushing loss to Oklahoma State less than 24 hours earlier. Multiple news outlets are reporting Riley has already accepted the USC job,...
Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
