Football

Troy Fires Head Coach Chip Lindsey

watchstadium.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy fired head football coach Chip Lindsey...

watchstadium.com

wdhn.com

Troy University’s head football coach is out

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy University announced Sunday that head coach Chip Lindsey will be released from his contract, according to Director of Athletics Brent Jones. Defensive coordinator Brandon Hall will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Lindsey had an overall record of 15-19 during...
