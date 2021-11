Simu Liu delivered payback to a kid who once said he wasn't Spider-Man in his opening monologue for his debut as host of Saturday Night Live! The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star has had quite the busy year thanks to the release of the starring role Marvel Cinematic Universe film, and one thing Liu has been open about is his journey to becoming the first Asian superhero in the Marvel extended film canon. With his opening monologue as host of Saturday Night Live, Liu took the time to open up about one particular surprising struggle.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO