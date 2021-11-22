ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikola Vučević remains sidelined, but the Chicago Bulls center passed a major hurdle in his COVID-19 recovery

By Julia Poe, Chicago Tribune
 8 days ago
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević walks to the locker room before a preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center on Oct. 5, 2021. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević isn’t cleared to play yet, but coach Billy Donovan said Vučević's return is imminent after he passed an important hurdle in his COVID-19 recovery this weekend.

Vučević was cleared from isolation after producing two negative PCR tests within a 24-hour window. He spent more than a week quarantined after a positive COVID-19 test on Nov. 11. Donovan said the center couldn’t train during that time and focused on hydrating and recovering from symptoms.

Vučević now can return to the arena and interact with Bulls teammates and staff. However, he will not be approved to play until he passes a series of cardiovascular tests and receives clearance from the team doctor. Donovan noted Vučević might need extra time to regain fitness after missing 11 days of training.

Donovan wouldn’t rule Vučević out of Monday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers, but the decision remains fully in the hands of the team medical staff.

“It’s all up to the doctors and them being satisfied with whatever they’re putting him into in terms of the test,” Donovan said before Sunday night’s game against the New York Knicks at the United Center. “It may be a situation where ... they may want him to work out a few more days before he plays. So it’s really up to the doctors. ... He’ll have to go through some things to get himself back physically to where he was before this happened.”

Vučević previously received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which reduces risk and symptoms but doesn’t fully prevent individuals from contracting the virus.

After a slow start to the season, Vučević was just hitting stride ahead of his positive test. He recorded five double-doubles in his last six games.

With the 7-footer unavailable, Donovan opted for a smaller rotation during the Bulls’ five-game western road trip last week. Standout performances from DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine balanced out the loss of Vučević, while bench players such as Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones Jr. filled in for the All-Star center’s presence on defense and offense.

Despite the absence of Vučević, the Bulls have maintained a hot start to the season with an 11-5 record entering Sunday’s game to remain third in the Eastern Conference.

