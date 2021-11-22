ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RECAP: Cincinnati Bengals send Las Vegas Raiders to third straight loss

By Sportsnaut
Joe Mixon rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries and Evan McPherson kicked three field goals of more than 50 yards to lift the Cincinnati Bengals to a 32-13 victory over the host Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Joe Burrow went 20-for-29 passing for 148 yards and a touchdown as the Bengals (6-4) ended a two-game losing streak. Tyler Boyd had six receptions for 49 yards, with Ja’Marr Chase adding three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Derek Carr went 19-for-27 passing for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception, with tight end Darren Waller catching seven passes for 116 yards for the Raiders (5-5), who have lost three straight games.

Leading 10-6 at halftime, the Bengals extended their lead to 16-6 when McPherson hit from 53 and 51 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

The Raiders pulled to 16-13 on Carr’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Foster Moreau that capped a three-play, 75-yard drive with 11:42 to play.

But that’s as close as the Raiders would get, as Burrow lofted a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase in the corner of the end zone to give the Bengals a 22-13 lead after McPherson missed the extra point with 5:03 left.

Carr was intercepted by Eli Apple at the Raiders’ 42-yard line two plays later. After a personal foul moved the ball to the 27-yard line, Mixon followed a 7-yard run with a 20-yard burst up the middle for a touchdown and a 29-13 lead with 3:51 left.

McPherson’s fourth field goal of the game, this one from 47 yards, capped the scoring with 1:04 left.

The Raiders took a 3-0 lead on Daniel Carlson’s 26-yard field goal less than five minutes into the game, but the Bengals pulled even just over three minutes later when McPherson hit from 54 yards to cap the first-quarter scoring.

After the Raiders took a 6-3 lead on Carlson’s 47-yard field goal with 11:06 left in the half, the Bengals countered on their next possession to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Mixon ran 11 yards around right tackle and into the end zone for a 10-6 lead to cap a 12-play, 72-yard drive with 4:15 left in the second quarter.

–Field Level Media

