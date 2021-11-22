ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia Rodrigo Arrived at Her First AMAs in a Gown Fit For a Winner

By Yerin Kim
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Olivia Rodrigo makes her American Music Awards debut on Sunday night with seven whopping nominations — and a sparkling look fit for a winner. Dressed in...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 35

SassyMama897
7d ago

I have no clue who she is don’t care but do love fashion! So I clicked and I think the dress looks like a purple condom with feathers on the bottom!

Reply(3)
8
Related
HollywoodLife

Ciara Rocks Sparkly, High-Slit Dress At 2021 ACE Awards In NYC

Ciara looked absolutely stunning in a sexy new look on Tuesday, showing off her killer figure in a sparkly, revealing dress in NYC. Ciara, 36, looked more stunning than ever on Tuesday in a taupe-colored, sparkling turtleneck dress. The “Level Up” singer arrived at the ACE Awards in New York City on Nov. 2 in the slinky number which featured long sleeves and a cinched waist, exposing her exquisitely toned legs with a high slit. The dress wrapped around her hips with a sarong-like silhouette, falling to her ankles to show off cinnamon-colored pointed-toe heels.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

AMAs red carpet 2021: best dressed celebrities

Last night, a handful of your favourite celebrities attended the 2021 American Music Awards (AKA, the AMAs) to celebrate the best in the biz. And, of course, what's an award show without some incredible red carpet fashion to kick off the event? Rather than having a set fashion 'brief' (as is often the case with events like this), there was a load of style variety to feast your eyes on, ranging from elegant tiered ballgowns to sexy 'going out' dresses, daring cut-outs and everything in between. Yup, there's an outfit for everyone.
BEAUTY & FASHION
1051thebounce.com

2021 American Music Awards: Ranking the 26 Best Looks of the Night

This year at the American Music Awards, the stars came dressed to impress at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Cardi B, the second female rapper in history to do so following Queen Latifah back in 1995. Zoe Wees' fiery hair popped from her all-white outfit. Givēon kept...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey’s Risky High-Slit Dress Perfectly Showed Off Her Jimmy Choo Pumps With Diamond Chains at American Music Awards

You can always depend on Chloe Bailey to bring the heat to a red carpet. The “Have Mercy” singer arrived tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards wearing a black velvet gown complete with cutouts and a thigh-high slit by Monsoori. Bailey’s Monsoori dress was fitting for the occasion as she has been making a name for herself in the industry and fashion world. Since going solo, she has been experimenting with new silhouettes, designers and colorful locs. She tied her look together with a pair of black Jimmy Choo Romy pumps that featured a stiletto heel and diamond chains on the ankle....
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

It’s Not Dramatic to Say Time Stopped When Elle Fanning Walked the Red Carpet in This Dress

Could Elle Fanning be ushering in a brand-new style era? It certainly seemed so when the 23-year-old Maleficent star waltzed the red (though technically emerald) carpet at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in a getup that eschewed her usual penchant for dreamy pastels and delicate floral patterns. While attending the star-studded event in Los Angeles, Elle oozed goth goddess energy in a sheer black gown that, similar to outfits worn by most other attendees, is the brainchild of Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele. The edgy dress featured numerous cutouts — on the sleeves, sides, and, most noticeably, the back — and a completely see-through skirt. Hot damn, we see you, Elle!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amas#American Music Awards#Jewelry#Gown
Footwear News

JoJo Siwa Marks Her First Time in Heels on the Red Carpet in Sheer Gown at American Music Awards

JoJo Siwa made a dynamic entrance at the 2021 American Music Awards—simultaneously marking her first time wearing heels on the red carpet. The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant swapped her maximalist aesthetic for classic glamour, arriving in an elegant black gown. The style featured an off-the-shoulder bodice and sheer flowing skirt, accented with layers of ruffles. Her ensemble was compete with delicate gold necklaces, as well as stud earrings and layered rings. The former “Dance Moms” star also wore sparkly gold Christian Louboutin pumps, which featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Borrowed from Siwa’s “Dancing with the...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Billy Porter Goes Bold in Blue While Wearing a Blue Suit, Matching Umbrella Hat and Black Platform Heels for AMAs

Billy Porter packed a bold punch with his vibrant America Music Awards attire. The “Pose” actor attended the star-studded awards show last night in Los Angeles, where he made a sleek but daring statement. For the ensemble, Porter sported a blue suit that featured loose but still structured tailoring. The jacket incorporated a slit cutout on the chest that added a little skin to mix while also having three distinct silver buttons placed around the piece. He accessorized the look with a matching umbrella hat, which brought the drama, and a host of different metallic rings. For the shoes, Porter donned a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
imdb.com

JoJo Siwa Ditches Her Signature Style to Debut Her Most Grown-Up Look Ever at the American Music Awards

Look at you grow, JoJo! JoJo Siwa stepped out in her most glamorous look yet at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, saying goodbye to her signature ponytail and all the glitter for a sophisticated transformation. Rather than go for her usual pink ensemble, the 18-year-old influencer arrived at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles wearing chic off-the-should black gown, which had sheer panels running down the tulle skirt. JoJo finished off her chic look by braiding the front strands of her blonde hair and pulling it back. The 2021 AMAs was the first major event that the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star has attended since her split from Kylie Prew, her girlfriend of nine...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

Olivia's Super-Sheer AMAs Look Left Me Completely Gagged

All eyes were on Olivia Rodrigo as she hit the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards. As the breakout pop music star of the year, she grabbed attention before the show even started. Her sheer, sparkly dress was not to be missed, and you can see the best photos here.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

JoJo Siwa May Have Ditched Her Signature Style at the AMAs, but Her Nails Stayed True to Her Roots

JoJo Siwa switched up her signature style at Sunday night's American Music Awards, but upon closer look, she still honored her rainbow aesthetic. While the Dancing With the Stars contestant wore an elegant off-the-shoulder gown with a ruffled skirt — and even heels — for the occasion, her manicure featured a fun glittery rainbow design that certainly reminds us of the sparkly bows and colorful outfits she often wears.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Olivia Rodrigo Solidified Her Status as a Glossier Girl at the AMAs — Shop the Entire Beauty Look

Olivia Rodrigo is a Glossier girl. After previously wearing makeup by the millennial-pink brand to the Met Gala and MTV Video Music Awards, the 18-year-old singer again turned to Glossier for her recent appearance at the American Music Awards. Rodrigo contrasted her sequin David Koma dress with muted makeup consisting of bronzed cheeks, a classic cat eye, flicked-up eyebrows, and a brown lip.
MAKEUP
Pitchfork

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform “Traitor” at AMAs 2021

Olivia Rodrigo performed at the 2021 American Music Awards tonight (November 21). Rodrigo did a live rendition of her Sour track “Traitor” at the Cardi B–hosted event. The full band live performance, surrounded by bouquets of flowers, followed Cardi B’s introduction where she recounted her first memory of teenage heartbreak. Watch Rodrigo’s performance below.
CELEBRITIES
shorelinemedia.net

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo hit the AMAs red carpet

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Halle and Chloe Bailey, Rachel Zegler and Maneskin hit the American Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. (Nov. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/97aed639091e42f0a72af7888a69e85b.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy