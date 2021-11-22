Jets' Keelan Cole: No catches in Week 11

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
Where Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson go to college, and did the quarter-back graduate from college before he was drafted into the NFL?. It was a bad night for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens slumped to a 10-22 defeat against the Dolphins...
Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a wide receiver. No not that one, a former Buccaneer, wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Look for Perriman to start on the practice squad but soon be elevated to the 53-man roster. There’s no official corresponding move by the Buccaneers yet, but this all but...
The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a major contract extension with fourth-year tight end Dallas Goedert. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $57 million with $35 million guaranteed, making him the third highest-earning tight end behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce with an average annual salary of $14.25 million.
CHARLOTTE - Running back Christian McCaffrey doesn't usually take to dancing celebrations after big plays on the field. That's why there were questions for him after he did a dance in the end zone after Cam Newton scored a touchdown in his first play at the start of the Cardinals game.
Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
Dan Marino is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, his skills and multiple records speak for themselves. In this one, we will dive into his career and Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021. Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $50...
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
In the Super Bowl era, the Minnesota Vikings are the NFL’s fifth-best team per win percentage (.558). Generally speaking, the franchise is accustomed to winning, aside from the blatant lack of Super Bowl victories. Even without a Lombardi trophy, the expectation is for the Vikings to routinely win games while...
Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC. “At this time, I would like to announce that...
Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
Cam Newton is back in the National Football League – and so are his incredible pregame outfits. The veteran NFL quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week. Newton will be active for Sunday’s game. While Newton isn’t expected to start on Sunday – that honor...
After appearing to have whiffed on stealing Lincoln Riley, LSU will hire Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly to fill its vacant position, according multiple reports. The school had been aggressively pursuing Kelly to take its vacant position, sources told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. Kelly has led the Fighting Irish since 2010, becoming the winningest coach in program history.
Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
