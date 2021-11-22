Jets' Braxton Berrios: Blanked by Dolphins

The New York Jets got annihilated by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Mike White fell back hard from the lofty heights he had reached in the prior two games, with no touchdowns and four interceptions against the Bills. White, however, was far from the only problem. The Jets defense provided no challenge at all to Josh Allen and friends, allowing the Bills to do pretty much whatever they wanted whenever they wanted. The result was an ugly 45 - 17 loss, the third time in the last four games the Jets defense gave up 45 or more points. Needless to say, when you give up 45 points you’re unlikely to win no matter how well your quarterback is playing.

