NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned more about a fatal stabbing on a train at Penn Station over the weekend. This as police continue their search for the suspect. Victim Akeem Loney was well known in the soccer community. He volunteered his time with kids, and was always in high spirits. “He loved to play soccer, and he loved to have a good time and joke around. He was super reliable and I considered him a good friend,” coach Reed Fox told CBS2’s Kevin Rincon on Monday. Fox was Loney’s coach at Street Soccer USA. He called him one of the best players...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO