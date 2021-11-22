ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Moving on! Arndt scores twice as Tigers knock off Wisconsin-Parkside

Salina Post
Salina Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RACINE, Wis. - Fort Hays State men's soccer, the No. 6 seed in Super Region 3 of the NCAA Tournament, knocked off No.3 seed and 20th-ranked Wisconsin-Parkside on Sunday by a score of 2-1. Blake Arndt scored a goal in both halves to boost the Tigers to victory. The Rangers end...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
ucasports.com

BEARS KNOCK OFF GOLDEN EAGLES 70-67

CONWAY, Ark. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears are officially 1-0 on Scottie Pippen Court. The Bears jumped out to a 38-21 halftime lead, then held on to knock off the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 70-67 in Saturday's debut of the new court, named for UCA's most famous alumnus and six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls.
CONWAY, AR
CBS San Francisco

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
247Sports

Bobo's tenure as Auburn OC comes to an early end

Mike Bobo was fired Monday as Auburn’s offensive coordinator, multiple sources close to the football program told Auburn Undercover. Bobo, who joined first-year head coach Bryan Harsin’s staff last January, moved to Auburn from South Carolina. He was the former head coach at Colorado State and the long-time offensive coordinator at Georgia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
CBS Boston

Patriots Plane Flies UNH Men’s Soccer Team To NCAA Tournament Game In Oregon

BOSTON (CBS) — The University of New Hampshire’s men’s soccer team arrived to their upcoming NCAA Tournament matchup in style. The New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft lent the team the Patriots Plane on Friday, transporting the team to Corvallis, Ore. The Wildcats will be taking on top-seeded Oregon State in the third round of the tournament after beating UNC in the second round. We have arrived in style for our @ncaasoccer Round of 16 game versus No. 1 Oregon State on Sunday! Thank you so much to the Kraft Family and the Patriots! @patriots @nerevolution @gillettestadium #DelayedNotDenied #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/6eTcFLzQBT — UNH Men's Soccer (@UNHMSoccer) November 26, 2021 “I want to thank the Patriots organization for coming through when we were desperate to find a way to get out west as efficient as possible,” UNH Head Coach Marc Hubbard told Patriots.com. “Travel has never made me feel so energized and we have no excuses to compete with everything we have on Sunday. The Patriot Way has given us a better chance to succeed and we are proud to represent all of New England and what that means this weekend.” UNH is in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive year.
OREGON STATE
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger men No. 6 seed in NCAA Tourney Super Region 3, play at Wisconsin-Parkside

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State returns to the NCAA Tournament for the ninth straight year, the longest streak in the nation, as the No. 6 seed in Super Region 3. By winning the GAC/MIAA Tournament on Sunday, the Tigers elevated in the seeding to avoid playing an opening round matches designated for the No. 7-10 seeds. Instead they have just one match this weekend, playing at No. 3 seed Wisconsin-Parkside in Racine, Wisconsin on Sunday (Nov. 21) at 12 pm. The Tigers enter the tournament with a record of 13-5-2. PRINTABLE (PDF)TOURNAMENT BRACKET (PDF)
HAYS, KS
WPRI 12 News

Watson scores 24, PC holds off Wisconsin to improve to 3-0

MADISON, Wis. (WPRI) – PC men’s basketball showed much improvement in a 63-58 win over Wisconsin Monday night. Nate Watson led the Friars with 24 points. He made 11 of the team’s 22 field goals. After taking a double-digit lead into the locker room, the Friars allowed the Badgers to come back in the second […]
WISCONSIN STATE
batonrougenews.net

Northwestern recovers to knock off New Orleans

Pete Nance scored 18 points and host Northwestern rallied in the second half to pull away from New Orleans for an 83-67 win Tuesday night in Evanston, Ill. Ty Berry added 17 points and Boo Buie had 13 for the Wildcats (3-0). Derek St. Hilaire scored 27 points and Tyson...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Ncaa Tournament#Tigers#The Ncaa Tournament#Wisconsin Parkside#Lake Erie College#Fhsu
Williamson Daily News

Fairmont knocks off No. 1 Hoover 30-28

CHARLESTON — Herbert Hoover went from elation to deflation in the blink of an eye Saturday afternoon. Fairmont Senior linebacker Germaine Lewis sacked the quarterback in the end zone for a safety with 2:17 left, breaking a tie and sending No. 16 seed Fairmont Senior to a 30-28 victory against the top-seeded Huskies in a memorable Class AA first-round game at University of Charleston Stadium.
CHARLESTON, WV
auburnvillager.com

Tigers turn to Finley after Nix knocked out for season

The last time a quarterback not named Bo Nix started a football game for Auburn was on Dec. 28, 2018 in Nashville when the Tigers demolished Purdue 63-14 with Jarrett Stidham playing the position in the Music City Bowl. That seems like a long time ago and with all of the transition in college football it sort of is.
AUBURN, AL
welcometoloudcity.com

Dort scores season-high 34 points as Thunder knocks off Rockets for sixth win

Luguentz Dort is widely known as one of the NBA’s top defenders. On Wednesday, however, Oklahoma City’s third-year stopper blitzed the Houston Rockets on both ends, scoring a season-high 34 points in a 101-89 win at Paycom Center. Dort, now riding a five-game streak of at least 20 points scored,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
atchisonglobenow.com

BC knocks off Washburn in exhibition

(RV) Raven Women's Basketball knocked off NCAA Div. II Washburn University 64-61 on Wednesday night in a game that counted against the Ichabods overall record, but served as an exhibition officially for the Ravens. Ali Brzozowski connected on two free throws with one second remaining in the game to give...
COLLEGE SPORTS
expressnews.com

Wisconsin rallies, knocks off Texas A&M in Maui Invitational

LAS VEGAS - As the saying goes, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.”. Texas A&M’s hot-shooting start in Monday’s opener at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational? Well, it stayed in the first half. The Aggies’ luck ran out of luck, as an early 3-point barrage gave way to shooting...
COLLEGE SPORTS
merrimackathletics.com

Football Knocked Off by Bryant on Senior Day

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – A big second quarter from visiting Bryant was too much in the end Saturday afternoon for the Merrimack College football team at Duane Stadium, as the Bulldogs topped the Warriors by a 58-14 count on senior day. Merrimack honored 15 players set to graduate from the...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Beckville knocks off Hearne

MURPHY — Ryan Harris gave Beckville the lead early and J'Koby Williams put on a show late as the Bearcats earned a 50-31 win over Hearne on Friday in a Class 2A Division I area playoff game at Kimbrough Stadium. Beckville improves to 12-0 with the win, and will move...
MURPHY, TX
expressnews.com

UTSA scores in closing seconds to keep undefeated season alive, knocking off UAB

In UTSA’s team hotel before every game this season, quarterback Frank Harris tells his roommate, tight end Oscar Cardenas, to be ready to catch a touchdown. More often than not, the quarterback from Clemens and the tight end from Brandeis don’t find the scoring connection, as Cardenas’ 26 career games before Saturday had yielded one touchdown and many more punishing blocks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Clemson Once Again Falters Down Stretch as West Virginia Knocks Off Tigers 66-59

For the second consecutive game, Clemson went cold in the second half. After squandering a 16 point first-half lead on Friday in a three-point loss to St Bonaventure, the Tigers lost a seven-point lead to West Virginia on Sunday, falling to the Mountaineers 66-59 in the consolation round of the Shriners Children's Classic in Charleston.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy